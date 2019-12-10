Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY T. (DYER) ANSLEY


1957 - 2019
MARY T. (DYER) ANSLEY Obituary
ANSLEY, Mary T. (Dyer) Of Lynn, December 8, 2019 at the age of 62. Wife of the late Mark N. Ansley. Devoted mother of Frank X. Ansley of TX, Michael R. Ansley and his wife Maria of NY, Mark D. Ansley and his wife Shirley of Lowell. Cherished daughter of Barbara A. (Trickett) Dyer of Lynn and the late Richard E. Dyer. Dear sister of Christine R. Carroll of PA, Richard E. Dyer and his wife Therese of Lynn, Anthony Carroll of Saugus, Laura A. Sienkiewicz and her husband Glenn Petruzzi of FL, Barbara A. Dyer of Marblehead, Marguerite J. Mastrocola and her husband Filippo of Everett. Also lovingly survived by 5 grandchildren, Cailey Ansley, Stelios Ansley, Aspasia Ansley, Harper Liam Ansley, Ethan Gabriel Ansley and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Friday, December 13 from 8:00 - 9:30 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Wolf Hollow, 114 Essex Rd., Ipswich, MA, 01938 or online at www.wolfhollowipswich.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
