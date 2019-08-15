|
BELL, Mary T. (Murphy) Age 81, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center, in the comfort of her loving family. Mary was born in Somerville, to the late William J. and Clare R. (Kearns) Murphy. She was raised in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School, Class of 1956. Mary had lived in Quincy for over twenty years, previously in Medford and South Boston. She was employed at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for over forty years working in the accounts payable department. Mary was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Beloved wife of the late William R. "Bill" Bell, Jr. Dear sister of Eileen Landolfi and her husband Edward of Brockton, William J. Murphy and his wife Cathy of Quincy, and the late Clare E. Kirk and her late husband Paul.Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Monday, August 19th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. You are invited to visit:
www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019