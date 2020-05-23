Boston Globe Obituaries
CARTY, Mary T. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, May 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ellen (Douglas) Carty. Beloved sister of the late Frederick J. Carty, John Carty, Dorothy P. Carty, Thomas J. Carty, Jr., Rita M. Balaschi, Claire E. Morris, and James J. Carty, Ret. BPD. Beloved aunt to 15 nieces and nephews and many great and great-grandnieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, at 11:30 am in the Holy Name Church, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours and Burial will be private. Mary loved being at the Carty home on the Cape where she played cards with friends and family, including many young relatives she taught to play. She was a true Boston sports fan, not just when our teams were winning. Mary was known for her fun-loving attitude and dry wit. She will be remembered for her concern for others and her generosity of spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
