CAULIFIELD, Mary T. (McDevitt) Of Needham, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Caulfield for 62 years. Daughter of the late Charlie and Margaret (Geoghegan) McDevitt. Loving mother of Michael J. Caulfield and his wife Sharon of Chelsea, Margaret A. Turco and her her husband John of Needham, Mary Beth Veale and her husband Francis of West Harwich, John R. Caulfield and his wife Catherine of Wayland, David A. Caulfield and his wife Rosa of Natick, Jennifer M. Donehey and her husband Michael of Millis. Sister of Eileen Corcoran of Brighton, Ann Fay of Waltham, Robert McDevitt of Billerica, the late John, Charles, Thomas, James McDevitt. Grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 8 and aunt of 13. Sister-in-law of Mary E. Caulfield and Maureen "Pat" Dykens. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday, October 24, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, October 23, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019