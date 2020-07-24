|
|
COLASANTI, Mary T. (Giglio) A longtime resident of Malden, July 22, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond A. Colasanti. Loving mother of Linda LoPiccolo & her husband Frank of Boston. Sister of the late James, Joseph, John, Salvatore Giglio, & Josephine Tompkins. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Salhany & her husband Stephen of Brunswick, ME & Pamela Gelormini & her husband Corey of Southborough, MA, & great-grandmother of Evelyn Salhany, Jack & Luke Gelormini. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Mary's life at the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:00am. A visiting hour will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Tuesday morning from 8:30am-9:30am prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020