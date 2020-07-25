Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
21 Follen Rd
Lexington, MA
MARY T. COLLINS

MARY T. COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Mary T. Of Dennis, July 23, 2020. Daughter of the late James E. Collins and Mary E. (Moakley) Collins. Sister of Martha Collins of Lexington, Elizabeth Collins of Lexington, and the late James Collins. She is also survived by 2 nephews, James and Charles.

Mary served in Health Care as a Registered Nurse.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 30 at Sacred Heart Church, 21 Follen Rd., Lexington at 10am. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, Thursday, immediately prior to the Mass, from 9am to 9:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to OMPACO at wwww.ompaco.org or to the . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
