COLLINS, Mary T. Of Dennis, July 23, 2020. Daughter of the late James E. Collins and Mary E. (Moakley) Collins. Sister of Martha Collins of Lexington, Elizabeth Collins of Lexington, and the late James Collins. She is also survived by 2 nephews, James and Charles.
Mary served in Health Care as a Registered Nurse.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 30 at Sacred Heart Church, 21 Follen Rd., Lexington at 10am. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, Thursday, immediately prior to the Mass, from 9am to 9:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to OMPACO at wwww.ompaco.org or to the . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020