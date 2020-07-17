|
DEVINE, Mary T. (Lenane) Of Arlington, formerly of Brighton, July 15, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Devine. Loving mother of Sheila Peterson and her husband James of Franklin and Michael Devine and his wife Karen of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Eric Peterson of Franklin, Kyle Peterson of Cambridge, Sean Devine, Patrick Devine, and Kevin Devine, all of Braintree. Sister of Helen Ambrose of Hanson, the late John Lenane, the late Paul Lenane, and the late Thomas Lenane. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Saint Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Mary's family. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020