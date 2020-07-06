|
DILLON, Mary T. (Hopkins) Age 77, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of Robert E. Dillon, loving mother of Mary "Teri" Brady and Wayne, Kelly Ann Dillon and Robert E. Dillon, Jr. and Leeann Fleming. Loving Nana of Katey, Russell, Jacob, Julia, Jacklyn and Jack. Cherished daughter of the late George and Mary (Cronin) Hopkins, dear sister of Joann Zambia and George Hopkins both of Braintree, the late Charles Hopkins and Donna Marie Greene. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and her favorite neighbor Donny Morse. She was also the best friend of the late Vicki Yentile Webb. Mary was the owner/operator of Scissors Point Hair Salon in Wilmington for many years and worked for over 10 years at Hair Designs with her special friend Cheryl Cheevers. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, July 10th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home and in Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020