FINNERTY, Mary T. (Maloney) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Neponset, October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Finnerty. Loving mother of Michael F. Finnerty and his wife Dawn of Norwood, Karen Long and her husband Doug of Hanson, Patty Collier and her husband Joe of West Roxbury, and the late Annmarie Ayoub. Devoted grandmother of John, Shannon, Kristen, Conor, Brendan, and Aidan. Great-grandmother of Josie. Sister of Vincent Maloney of CT, Eileen Walsh of Weymouth, and Janet Shaughnessey of Neponset. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, October 5th from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Mass Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Exceptional Citizens Week, Friends of Fatima, P.O. Box 206, 32 Fatima Rd., Gilmanton IW, NH 03837. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
