FITZGERALD, Mary T. (Milnes) Age 85, of Sharon, passed away on June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Josephine V. (Casey) and William F. Milnes, Mary was raised in Plymouth, NH. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Plymouth Teachers College and Burdett College in Boston. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, Mary resided in Sharon since 1961. She previously worked as a real estate broker in Sharon and as a legal secretary for Attorney Michael Razza. She was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Sharon and the Sharon Art Group. Beloved wife of the late James F. Mother of Colleen M. Fitzgerald of Norton, Suzanne F. Flannery and her husband Joseph of Acton, Pamela M. Dodge of Sharon, James F. Fitzgerald III and his wife Lori of Canton, and Stephanie F. Lerner and her husband Adam of Norton. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Sister-in-law of Kathryn Baird of Hingham, Pat Fitzgerald of Waltham, and Pam Boland of Bedford and Maine. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, June 27, 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon, Friday, June 28 at 10 am. Burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811