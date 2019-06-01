Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY T. (MAHONEY) GEARY


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY T. (MAHONEY) GEARY Obituary
GEARY, Mary T. (Mahoney) Of Dedham, affectionately known as Ree, entered peacefully into rest surrounded by her nieces and nephews on her 93rd birthday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Robert "Bob" Geary. Devoted aunt of 12 nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and nephews and 11-great-great-nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Francis and Catherine Mahoney, and the late Eugene Mahoney, and aunt of late Francis and Kevin Mahoney. Survived by her sister-in-law Ann Mahoney. Mary was born on May 30, 1926 to Mary (Desmond) and Francis Mahoney of West Roxbury. The oldest of three children, she graduated from the Katharine Gibbs School and began a career with the Telephone Company where she established lifelong friendships. Mary and Bob built their home in Dedham where she was an active resident for over 70 years and a longtime member of the Garden Club. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, June 3 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Tuesday, June 4 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
