MARY T. (O'MALLEY) GRANEY

GRANEY, Mary T. (O'Malley) Of Norwood, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Norwood Hospital at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bartley Graney. Devoted mother of Ann Marie Paulson and her late husband Philip Paulson of Lakeville, Francis M. Graney and his wife Natalie of Norwell, Maureen P. Graney of Norwood, and Paul J. Graney and his wife Mary of Medway. Sister of Noreen DeBriae of Plainville, Anne Dolan of Taunton, Joseph O'Malley of Weymouth, Bridget Rose, Margaret Barrett, Kathleen Tate, Colm O'Malley, and Eileen Durkan of England; and the late John O'Malley, Michael O'Malley, Patrick O'Malley, Barbara Jackson, and Martin O'Malley. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Peter, Sean, and Kara Graney. Born in Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ann (Griffin) O'Malley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All Services will be private; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mary was a cafeteria worker in the Norwood Public School System. She was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood. She enjoyed Irish music and dancing, television, radio programs, reading, gardening, cooking, and family gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Norwood Council on Aging, 275 Prospect Street, Norwood, MA 02062.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020
