|
|
KENNEDY-PERETTI, Mary T. (Devine) Aug. 10, 2019. Predeceased by first husband Christopher F. Kennedy in 1989, and second husband Robert A. Peretti June 28, 2019. Survived by children: daughters Kathy Becker and Judy Higgins (Robert) of Newburyport; Mary Kate Kennedy of Burlington, VT. Sons Chris Kennedy Jr. (Cindy) of Braintree, John Kennedy (Sparky) of Salem, NH, Robert Kennedy (Maureen) of Weymouth, and Richard Kennedy (Wendy) of Cohasset. Predeceased by son James Kennedy (Karen) and daughter Margaret Kennedy. Also survived by her stepchildren; Robert Peretti Jr., Pamela Roberts, Deborah Peretti, Jean McKenney, and MaryLu Klum. She also leaves 17 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. Predeceased by sisters Anne Burke, Ellen McKenney Fahey and identical twin Margaret Davitt; and brothers James, John, Joseph, Peter, Robert Devine and William Crosby. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St Joseph Church, 128 Common St., Belmont, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-7 PM. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Donations may be made in her memory to The Angel Fund for ALS Research, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880, theangelfund.org. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019