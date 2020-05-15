|
KIRRANE, Mary T. (Craven) Age 90, of Jamaica Plain, passed away on May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kirrane. Loving mother of Kevin M. Kirrane and his wife Marsha of Sandwich, Deborah A. Dailey and her husband Stephen of North Attleboro, Ann M. Collins of Quincy and Dennis J. Kirrane and his wife Mary Ellen of West Roxbury. Sister of Patricia Watson and her husband Lawrence of Needham and the late John and William Craven. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her family held a private Funeral Service at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Her interment took place at New Calvary Cemetery. For guestbook and condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020