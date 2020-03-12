Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
MARY T. (SULLIVAN) LEDOUX

MARY T. (SULLIVAN) LEDOUX Obituary
LEDOUX, Mary T. (Sullivan) Of Melrose, March 11, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Ledoux. Loving mother of Mark R. Ledoux & his wife Dorothy of Utah, Julie M. O'Hara & her husband James of Pembroke, Catherine M. McCarthy of Melrose, Maura K. Goodhue & her husband Frank of Windham, NH and the late Susan M. Ledoux and the late Daniel J. Ledoux. Cherished sister of the late Thomas Sullivan, John Sullivan & Katie Christopher. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, March 20th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Memorial contributions may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
