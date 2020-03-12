|
LEDOUX, Mary T. (Sullivan) Of Melrose, March 11, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Ledoux. Loving mother of Mark R. Ledoux & his wife Dorothy of Utah, Julie M. O'Hara & her husband James of Pembroke, Catherine M. McCarthy of Melrose, Maura K. Goodhue & her husband Frank of Windham, NH and the late Susan M. Ledoux and the late Daniel J. Ledoux. Cherished sister of the late Thomas Sullivan, John Sullivan & Katie Christopher. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, March 20th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Memorial contributions may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020