MASOTTA, Mary T. (Procopio) Of Woburn, peacefully, November 22nd at her home at the age of ninety-six. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Masotta. Devoted mother of Andrew Masotta, his wife Linda of Tewksbury, James Masotta, his companion Marcy Yameen of Methuen, Richard Masotta, his wife Natalie of Beverly and Janet Masotta-Quinn, her husband Pat of Woburn. Loving grandmother of Krista Carreau, Kelly Smith, her husband Josh, Lori O'Doherty, Gina Masotta, Dani D'Elia, her husband David, Jessica Masotta, Nicholas Masotta, his wife Jenny and Jena Masotta. Adored great-grandmother of Caiden, Gavin, Lily, Uri, Bear, Bowie, Benjamin and Theodore. Dear sister of Joseph Procopio of Woburn, the late Frank "Parker" Procopio, his wife Carolyn of Woburn and the late Santa Sousa, her late husband Anthony. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Tuesday, November 26th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, 9 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the Service. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019