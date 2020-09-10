McDERMOTT, Mary T. (Connolly) Age 93 of Brighton, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on September 8, 2020. Mary was born in Drinagh, Co. Cork, Ireland. She was the daughter of the late Jerome and Hannah Connolly and emigrated to the US in 1947. She was married to the late John J. McDermott of Williamstown, Co. Galway, Ireland. They eventually settled in Oak Square in 1959 to raise their 10 children. She always loved to sing and recite poetry. Mary worked part time while her children were growing up and then full time for 10 years as a home health aide for the VNA of Boston. She enjoyed this work presenting her with the opportunity to meet many wonderful people throughout the Allston Brighton area. She is survived by her children: Joan and her husband Kevin Conway, Mary and her husband Patrick Ellard all of Dedham, Joseph and his wife Anne of Walpole, Kathleen of Dedham, James and his late wife Maureen of Wellesley, Eileen of Brighton, Thomas and his wife Wendy of North Kingston, RI, and Jerome of Westwood and the late John J. McDermott, Jr. of Amherst, NH, Elizabeth (Ragan) and her late husband Richard Ragazzini of Plymouth. Daughter-in-law of Janice McDermott of Amherst, NH. Sister of James Connolly of Co. Tipperary, Ireland, David Connolly of Co. Cork, Ireland and the late Ellen White of Hyde Park, Brigid Crowley, Joan (Sister Mary Finbarr, Sisters of Nazareth) both of Drinagh, Co. Cork, Ireland, Cornelius, Michael, John and Jerome Connolly. She was Nana to 19 grandchildren, Michael, Erin, and James Ragan, Kate and Brian McDermott, Patrick, Daniel, and Christopher Ellard, Elizabeth and Christine Conway, Joseph, Shannon, and Sean McDermott, John and Michael McDermott, Hayden and Rebecca McDermott, Aisling and Rory McDermott. As well as 13 great-grandchildren, Killian, Brishan, Lennon, Addison, Keegan, Madeline, Lucy, Amelia, Quinn, Joseph, Anna, Rose, and Tessa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen and McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Wednesday, September 16th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. The Funeral Mass can be live streamed live at www.brightoncatholic.org
and select YouTube Link. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday, September 15th from 4 to 8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. McDermott may to St. Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston and the Boston Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church) 1545 Tremont Street Mission Hill, MA 02120, or The Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. For directions or guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
