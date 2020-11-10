1/1
MARY T. (NORTON) MCDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD, Mary T. (Norton) Age 88, of Roslindale formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. McDonald. Beloved mother of Karen Noris and her husband Steve of Readville. Loving "Nana" of Lisa of Seattle, WA, Christopher of Readville, and the late Steven K. Noris. Also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy McCormack, and her dear and devoted friends the Kay Fallon family and Ann Robbins. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was a late employee of the Town of Brookline. She also was a volunteer at the Faulkner Hospital. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, November 12th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, November 13th at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott Rd., Milton, at 10:30am. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for wake and funeral, maximum church capacity 60 persons. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to Spina Bifida Assoc. of Greater New England, 219 E. Main St., Milford, MA 01757. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved