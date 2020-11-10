McDONALD, Mary T. (Norton) Age 88, of Roslindale formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. McDonald. Beloved mother of Karen Noris and her husband Steve of Readville. Loving "Nana" of Lisa of Seattle, WA, Christopher of Readville, and the late Steven K. Noris. Also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy McCormack, and her dear and devoted friends the Kay Fallon family and Ann Robbins. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was a late employee of the Town of Brookline. She also was a volunteer at the Faulkner Hospital. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, November 12th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, November 13th at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott Rd., Milton, at 10:30am. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for wake and funeral, maximum church capacity 60 persons. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to Spina Bifida Assoc. of Greater New England, 219 E. Main St., Milford, MA 01757. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
