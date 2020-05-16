Boston Globe Obituaries
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
MARY MONGIELLO
1919 - 2020
MONGIELLO, Mary T. Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, on May 14th, in her 101st year. Loving daughter of the late Luigi and Elvira (Monzione) Mongiello. Dearly loved sister of Richard L. Mongiello of Peabody, the late Carmen Mongiello, Laura Wangrocki and her late husband Joseph Wangrocki, Antoinette Tumminello and her late husband Joseph Tumminello, Josephine Weiner and her late husband David Weiner. Cherished aunt of Rachel Finn and her husband Martin Finn of North Reading, Cheryl Gideon and her husband Brian Gideon of Salem and Robert Weiner and his wife Janet Weiner of Wakefield and the late Louis A. Wangrocki. Adored great-aunt of Matthew Finn and Sydney Eberth and Alicia Sarro. A private family farewell will be held, followed by graveside prayers and interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. A Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held and announced at a later date, when family and friends can attend. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Mary's memory should be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card by visiting www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
