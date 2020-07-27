|
NARDELLA, Mary T. (Stabile) Of Stoneham, formerly of Everett, passed away on July 23, 2020 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Nardella. Cherished daughter of the late Frank and Rose (DeVito) Stabile. Mary was a warm, kind and caring sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend. She is the devoted mother of Susan Eagleston and her husband Ronnie, and Kathy Mini and her husband John. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Liz, Danielle, Peter, Brian and Kristen. Great-grandmother of Andrew, Dillon and Aurora. Dear sister of Antoinette Ferragamo, Ann Carideo and the late Pasquale Stabile, Rose Stabile, Patricia Poste and Alice Ante. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Mary earned her degree from the Whidden School of Nursing in Everett and was a registered nurse at the Malden Hospital for over 40 years. She enjoyed working in the nursery at Malden Hospital as she loved taking care of the newborns. She enjoyed bowling, reading, cooking and watching old movies. She loved to teach her children and grandchildren her favorite recipes. Mary was also a fantastic seamstress and used to make dresses and outfits for her and her daughters. Mary's greatest joy came from being with and spending time with family and friends. She will be truly missed. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Thursday, July 30th, at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Mary's Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 am. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Wednesday, July 29th, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the Funeral Home and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Per MA regulations, no more than 40% of Funeral Home capacity will be allowed in at one time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Mary to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street, #19, Malden, MA 02148, or www.mves.org For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020