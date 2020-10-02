1/1
MARY T. (MCDONNELL) NORTON
NORTON, Mary T. (McDonnell) Of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury on October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Norton. Loving mother of Mary M. Keohane and her husband Timothy of Dedham, Elaine N. Doyle of Dedham and her late husband Philip and the late William J. Norton Jr. Devoted grandmother of Kristine Keohane, William J. Norton, III and Brendan E. Norton. Dear sister of James McDonnell and his wife Dorothy of NH., and the late Joseph McDonnell, Margaret "Peggy" Illingworth and Thomas McDonnell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday morning from 8:00 – 9:30. Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired employee of the Recuperative Center, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
