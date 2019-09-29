Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
MARY T. (KEANE) O'BRIEN

MARY T. (KEANE) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Mary T. (Keane) Of Melrose, Sept. 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. O'Brien. Loving mother of Robert A. O'Brien & his wife Corinne of Wilmington, James P. O'Brien & his wife Janet of Lynnfield, Maureen T. Riley & her husband Edward of Saugus, Patricia E. Hughes & her husband Daniel of Melrose, Timothy M. O'Brien & his longtime companion Christine Cohane of Melrose and the late William J. O'Brien & his wife Julie of Ipswich. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Keith, Mark, Kristin, Robby, Talene, Gabrielle, Douglas, Patrick, Julianne, William and Jaclyn and the late Katelyn. Caring sister of the late Irene Kiley, Robert Keane and Carolyn Hart. Sister-in-law of Dorothy O'Brien of Tewksbury and Carol Keane of Natick. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 4-8PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 414421, Boston, MA 02241-4421. For directions, obituary and to sign online condolences, visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
