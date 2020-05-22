|
|
O'BRIEN, Mary T. (Sheehan) Age 87, of Lincoln, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel F. O'Brien. She is survived by daughter Cheryl O'Brien of Hudson, MA, son Daniel O'Brien, III of Lunenburg, MA, daughter Meg (Mary) and her husband Ralph of Marlborough, MA, daughter Cathy O'Brien & her partner Jim Durkin of Lincoln, MA (whom she lived with for the past year), her two cherished granddaughters, Colleen Anderson of Denver, CO and Elizabeth Anderson of Marlborough, MA. Mary leaves behind many loving and adored nieces, nephews, and many friends, in addition to several sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Predeceased by two brothers, Jack (John) Sheehan, formerly of Somerville, and Edward Sheehan, formerly of Arlington. Due to current restrictions in light of COVID-19, private Services/Burial at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or online at www.mspca.org For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020