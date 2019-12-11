Boston Globe Obituaries
O'NEILL, Mary T. Age 88 of Silver Lake, NH and Squantum, MA, passed away December 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, NH. Survived by 3 nephews, Allan O'Neill of Silver Lake, Gerald O'Neill of Norwell, MA, David O'Neill of Hanson, MA and a niece, Ann Cedarstrom of Carver, MA. Calling Hours will be 11 AM to 1 PM Thursday, December 12 at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home Route 16, West Ossipee, NH. A Graveside Service will be 11AM Friday, December 13 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes and Cremation Service of WEST OSSIPEE is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guestbook at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
