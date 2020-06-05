|
OLSEN, Mary T. (McLean) Died on April 8, 2020 in Taunton, MA at the age of 72. Mary was born on December 22, 1947 in Norwood, MA to Robert and Mary McLean. She attended St. John's School and was a graduate of Canton High School. Ms. Olsen worked for various companies throughout the years. She loved shopping and the thrill of getting a bargain at yard sales. During the last several years, she was afflicted by many chronic illnesses and died as a resident of Wedgemere Healthcare. There, she enjoyed visits from high school friends and others. She leaves a son, Eric Olsen (Mary Dooley), Ipswich, NH, a daughter, Kristin Olsen (Jay Hemminger), Shirley, MA, a granddaughter, Kayla Poore, Fort Worth, TX, two sisters Joanne McLean, Meredith, NH, and Nancy McLean, Narragansett, RI, two sisters-in-law Marlaine Melbourne McLean of East Dover, VT and Sheila Mclean, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Mary (Hagan) Mclean, and two brothers Robert J. McLean and Thomas F. McLean. There are no Services scheduled at this time. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020