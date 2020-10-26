1/
MARY T. (TANGNEY) PENGEROTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENGEROTH, Mary T. (Tangney) Of Arlington, passed away on October 25th. Beloved wife of the late Patrick P. Pengeroth. Loving mother of Philip and his wife Tricia of Acton, Paul and his wife Linda of South Boston, Denise of Helena, MT, and Andrea Pengeroth and her husband Robert Bowler of Arlington. Dear grandmother of Brittany and her husband John, Jillian, Elyse, Erin, Patrick, Shawna and Rachel. Sister of Dennis Tangney and Siobhan Nada. Mary is a late WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Close friends and family are invited to attend a private Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 am in St. Camillus Church. All are invited to attend a Burial with military honors at 11 am in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mary to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, hdsa.org/donate or 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an expanded obituary and to send an online condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved