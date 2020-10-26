PENGEROTH, Mary T. (Tangney) Of Arlington, passed away on October 25th. Beloved wife of the late Patrick P. Pengeroth. Loving mother of Philip and his wife Tricia of Acton, Paul and his wife Linda of South Boston, Denise of Helena, MT, and Andrea Pengeroth and her husband Robert Bowler of Arlington. Dear grandmother of Brittany and her husband John, Jillian, Elyse, Erin, Patrick, Shawna and Rachel. Sister of Dennis Tangney and Siobhan Nada. Mary is a late WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Close friends and family are invited to attend a private Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 am in St. Camillus Church. All are invited to attend a Burial with military honors at 11 am in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mary to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, hdsa.org/donate
or 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an expanded obituary and to send an online condolence.