PIACENTINI, Mary T. (Wiley) Age 72, of Burlington, MA died peacefully on Saturday, September 28th. Daughter of the late William Wiley and Rose Wiley (Dampolo) of East Boston. Sister of William Wiley. Loving wife of Louis P. Piacentini of Burlington, MA. Devoted mother of her son, Dr. Louis W. Piacentini of Oak Bluffs, MA. Loving sister-in-law of Jean Piacentini of Woburn, MA. Mary worked for many years as a teacher in the Somerville school system. She became a Registered Nurse, where she worked at various hospitals. She ended her career as the Director of Nurses for Reading Public Schools. She was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots and never missed watching an NFL game. Mary especially enjoyed holidays, centered as they were on family and food. Over the years, she enjoyed cruises, Martha's Vineyard, and Disney World. She was always up for enjoying Bianchi's Pizza or Kelly's Roast Beef at Revere Beach in all kinds of weather.
Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home in NORTH READING, on Tuesday, October 1st at 9:00am. Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA at 10:00am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Monday 4-8pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019