SEAGER, Mary T. (Motherway) Oct 26th, of Revere, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of the late John J. Seager. Devoted mother of Mary Ann Seager of Revere, Kevin D. Seager of NH, Charles "Fred" Seager of Malden, and the late John J. Seager. Cherished sister of the late "Big" William Motherway, "Little" William Motherway, John Motherway, Peter Motherway, and Anna Smith. Proud grandmother of Eric and Marie, and great-grandmother of Mary June and Joseph, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Oct 30th in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Wed. from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019