Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir Funeral Home
144 Salem St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weir Funeral Home
144 Salem St
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Josephs Church
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SEAGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY T. (MOTHERWAY) SEAGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY T. (MOTHERWAY) SEAGER Obituary
SEAGER, Mary T. (Motherway) Oct 26th, of Revere, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of the late John J. Seager. Devoted mother of Mary Ann Seager of Revere, Kevin D. Seager of NH, Charles "Fred" Seager of Malden, and the late John J. Seager. Cherished sister of the late "Big" William Motherway, "Little" William Motherway, John Motherway, Peter Motherway, and Anna Smith. Proud grandmother of Eric and Marie, and great-grandmother of Mary June and Joseph, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Oct 30th in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Wed. from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now