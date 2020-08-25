|
LYNCH, Sister Mary T., S.F.C.C. Of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston and Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (Finn) Lynch and Matthew Lynch. Devoted sister of Sally McDonnell of Randolph, Eileen Lombardi of Easton, Matthew Lynch of Randolph, James Lynch of FL, and the late Kathleen Trapani and Marian Ciampa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sister Mary was a member of Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity for 35 years and the Sisters For Christian Community. Her ministry was helping individuals with alcohol and drug addictions, as well those in the criminal justice system. Due to the ongoing health crisis, visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will remain private. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020