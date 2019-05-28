SIMPSON, Mary T. Age 87, formerly of Lynn, passed peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mary was the wife of the late Frank W. Simpson, who died in 1977. She was the daughter of the late Walter Hart Sr. and Gladys Scarborough Hart, and sister of the late Sister Myrna CSJ (Doris Hart), and Walter Hart Jr. and his wife Marjorie. She is survived by two children, Paul Simpson and his husband Glenn Rizzo and Gail DiTrapano and her husband John. Known as "Grammy" to many, she was a loving grandmother to Angela Capello and her husband Jeremy, Kevin DiTrapano and his fiancée Tanya Anderson, Laura DiTrapano and Alex DiTrapano, great-grandmother to Juliana, Joey, Gia and Kianni, and stepgreat-grandmother to Courtney and Tai. She made friends everywhere she went - between Brooksby Village and Ann's Choice, she cherished her many groups of friends. She loved to travel, bake cookies, play cards, do puzzles, knit and watch sports - especially the Boston Red Sox. Since moving to Pennsylvania five years ago, Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), LYNN. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10AM-11AM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the KIF1A Foundation at kif1a.org/donate in her great-granddaughter's name, Gia Capello, or to the Brooksby Village Benevolent Fund, 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019