SULLIVAN, Mary T. (Flannery) Of Brighton, passed away peacefully at her home of 87 years, on January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Sullivan for 45 years. Devoted mother of Paul Sullivan and his wife Carey of Exeter, NH, Richard Sullivan and his wife Rosalie Powell Andrews of Rye, NH, Clare Sullivan and husband Peter Simonini of Bedford, MA, Maura Packham and her husband Brian of Brookfield, WI, Joanne Reeve and her husband Christopher of Kittery, ME. Loving Nana to Ryan Sullivan and his wife Emily, Meghan Sullivan-Powers and her husband Ryan Powers, Kara Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and his fiancée Michelle Hughes, David Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Peter Simonini, Joe, Aidan, Ethan Packham, Liam, Seamus, John Joe and Siobhan Reeve, Griffin and Taylor Andrews. Great-grandmother to Declan, Sullivan, Killian, Colin and Fiona. Mary was predeceased by parents Patrick and Mary Flannery, who emigrated from Ireland in the early 1900's. Mary was also predeceased by her devoted brothers, Joseph, John, Francis and Paul, whom she adored. Mary is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage and is survived by many cousins in Ireland, including an enduring bond with cousin The Rev. Donal O'Riordan. Mary was a lifelong resident of Brighton and a dedicated Boston sports fan. After graduating from St. Columbkille's High School, class of 1949, Mary was an administrative assistant at Jones McDuffy & Stratton, where she met her husband Joe. After raising five children, Mary resumed her career for an additional 20 years in business development for Catholic Charities of Boston. As much as Brighton was home, Lake Morey, Fairlee, VT was her special retreat where she entertained family and friends for many years. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Saturday, January 25th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, January 24th from 3-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mary T. Sullivan to the Edgewood Center, Attn: Early Learning Center, 928 South St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020