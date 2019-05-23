|
TACELLI, Mary T. (Formerly Sr. Anthony Therese, SND) Of Needham, passed away on May 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Corbett) Tacelli. Sister of Harold A. Tacelli of Raleigh, NC, and the late Stephen C. Tacelli. Aunt of Darlene Bolanos and her husband, Michael, of Kennett Square, PA. Dear friend of Jane Weir of Needham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass in Saint Mark's Church, Dorchester, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 26, 2019