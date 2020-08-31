BRESLIN, Mary Taber A lifelong resident of Charlestown and Hull, MA, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Mary was born to loving parents, the late Dr. John Breslin and Mary Agnes "Mae" (Taber) Breslin, in 1926. She was predeceased by her sister, Florence Taber Breslin, and several close cousins. Mary attended Regis College, where she remained an active member of the alumni association until her death. After Regis College, Mary pursued her Master's in Social Work from Simmons College. Mary's extraordinary social work career included working at the Home for Little Wanderers and, subsequently, building an impressive social work department at St. Margaret's Hospital, Dorchester. Mary was very active on the national and state boards for the Society for Hospital Social Work Directors. She was also instrumental in successfully promoting a bill for social work licensure. Mary, a bright and eager student her entire life, was a member into her 90s in the Lifelong Learning program, originally at Boston College, then with Regis College. She was also an avid traveler with her sister, Florence, which also served as a stage for continued education. Of greatest joy for Mary was her family. Mary was central to the extended family of cousins and to the joyful gatherings at her homes in Charlestown and in Hull. Mary is survived by many loving cousins and so many dear friends. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to Hull Lifesaving Museum or Saint Mary of the Assumption Church. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Please check the Funeral Home website for updates. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Mary Taber BRESLIN