AHEARN, Mary Teresa (Sheehan) Of Norwood, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Born on March 1, 1927 in Somerville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Timothy & Kathleen (Daly) Sheehan. Loving wife of the late Francis X. Ahearn. Beloved mother of Kathleen Cooper & her husband Chip of Portland, ME, Timothy Ahearn & his wife Pamela of Norfolk, Ellen Norton of Norwood and Thomas Ahearn of Norwood. Proud Grammy of Tim, MaryPat, Meg, Krista, Kara, DJ, Nicholas, Caroline, Maeve, and Seamus. Devoted sister of William Sheehan, Francis Sheehan, Kathleen Canty, Paul Sheehan, and the late Margaret Joyce. Special Aunt. Wonderful friend to many. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD on Monday, January 27 at 10:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6PM. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Norwood Food Pantry or Pine Street Inn. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020