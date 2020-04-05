|
|
FOLEY, Mary Teresa Of Arlington, MA at the age of 93. Devoted cousin of many Foley relatives from Arlington and beyond. Cherished by many neighbors and friends. Mary is predeceased by her stepparents, Rita (Foley) and William Kane, and her devoted stepbrother, Rev. William E. Kane of Arkansas and Arlington. Mary was a proud member of the United States Air Force for 10 years and served in WWII in Europe and the United States. She was also a dedicated parishioner of St. Camillus Catholic Church, Arlington for 51 years. She lived her faith every day and enjoyed attending daily Mass and helped in keeping the alter and priests in clean vestments. Mary was a wonderful story teller and enjoyed sharing a good laugh with anyone who would listen. She especially loved telling her escapades in Europe during her years of service there. Appreciation is extended to all the devoted staff of Mt. Auburn Hospital during the recent week. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. In Mary's memory, donations may be made to: Rev. William E. Kane Scholarship Fund, 1175 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020