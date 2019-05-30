NACKLEY, Mary Teresa (Healy) Of Dedham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 in Nashua, NH at the age of 86. Mary was the wife of the late John F. Nackley, Jr., also of Dedham. She was the devoted mother of Mary Nackley Rockwood and her husband, Richard, of Westford, David Mitchell Nackley of Norwalk, CT, Johanna Hayes and her husband, James, of Londonderry, NH, Diana Nackley Vahedi and her husband, Reza, of Carlsbad, CA and the late John F. Nackley, III and Anne Louise Nackley; dear grandmother to John, Colin Rockwood, Connor, Hayden, Blair Nackley, Caroline, Jay Hayes, Layla and Delara Vahedi. She is also survived by her sisters Ann (Healy) Cosgrove of Quincy, MA and Margaret (Healy) Maxfield of Lansdale, PA. She was predeceased by her brother, John Healy of Bristol, RI. Mary was born on October 13, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts to Annie (Kerrigan) and Michael B. Healy of County Galway, Ireland. She attended Mount St. Joseph's Academy in Brighton and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the Boston College School of Nursing. She married John in 1956, and worked as a nursing supervisor at Carney Hospital until 1980. She later worked for Kit Clark Senior House and MassPro. Mary loved to learn and took classes in English literature at Wellesley College. In 1984, she earned her Master's degree in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education at the age of 52. She was a resident of Dedham for 56 years and an avid reader. Mary loved to do genealogical research on her family, and crocheted beautiful afghans and shawls. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, June 1, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Friday, May 31, from 4-7pm. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the http://act.alz.org/goto/Mary_Nackley. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500 Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019