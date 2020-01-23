|
|
PASSANISI, Mary Teresa (McNamara) Age 91, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. She is survived by her husband, Dominic "Nick" Passanisi, daughters Teresa Marie (Steven F.) O'Hara and Carol Ann (Thomas M.) Kirchhoff, grandchildren Nicole (Nickolas) Kirchhoff Sargent, Paul O'Hara, Catherine (Denis) Kirchhoff O'Kane, and Robert O'Hara, and 4 great-grandchildren Ryan O'Hara, William Sargent, Denis O'Kane, and Carolyn Sargent. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from 5-8pm at Glick Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 29, at 10am, and she will be laid to rest at the South Florida VA National Cemetery on Thursday, January 30, at 9am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020