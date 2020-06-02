|
MUSE, Mary Theresa February 2, 1950 - May 5, 2020 Mary died peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and seven children. Beloved wife of 48 years of William Fisher, and daughter of the late Robert and Mary Beatty Muse. Cherished mother of the seven Muse-Fishers, Julie and husband David Giordano of West Roxbury, MA, Mary Katherine (Katie) and husband David Boyaj of Roslindale, MA, Michael and wife Lauren (Dunlap) of Sacramento, Annie and husband Aaron Bellamy of El Dorado Hills, John and wife Sally (Darby) of Berkeley, Christopher and girlfriend Katrina Lund of El Dorado Hills, and Andrew (Scooter) of El Dorado Hills. Adored "Yaya" to her eleven grandchildren Jack, Michael, Ella, Claire, Maggie, Marlena, Nora, William, Margot, Katherine and James. Dear sister of Michael J., Esq. of Wellesley, Robert F., Jr., Esq. of Washington, DC, Honorable Christopher J., of Hingham, Stephen P. of Paris, France, Dr. John P. of Milton, Dr. Daniel A. of Canton, James A. of Mattapoisett, Julie A. Stanley, Esq. of Hingham, Patricia E. Muse, Esq. of Boston and the late Peter J. Muse, Esq. of Milton. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and countless friends. Born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised in the Town of Brookline, Mary was a proud graduate of Newton Country Day School and Wheaton College (Norton, MA). Mary moved to California in 1973 with her husband Bill, and El Dorado Hills became Mary's home. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later time and her family looks forward to remembering her remarkable life. The family encourages anyone with a memory of Mary to please share it at https://www.marytmuse.com/
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020