SULLO, Mary Theresa (Pignato) Age 92, of Canton, MA, died peacefully at her home, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Boston, MA on August 28, 1928. She was the devoted wife of the late Santo A. "Sonny" Sullo and beloved mother of sons Steven A. and his wife Christine of Acushnet and Paul J. Sullo, Captain, MA State Police and his wife Debra Sullo of Canton and daughter, the late Lisa T. Sullo. A proud and caring grandmother, she is also survived by Torie Leigh of Brighton, Katlyn Lovell and her husband Kyle of Bridgewater, Brandon Sullo and his partner Danielle of Acushnet, Christopher Sullo, Trooper, MA State Police and his wife Stephanie of Weymouth, Logan Sullo and his wife Emily of Abington and Dylan Sullo of Acushnet, also cherished great-grandmother to Lucas Santo Sullo. The youngest of her family, Mary was predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters. She also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews.
Mary attended Brookline High School and began her career as a petite catalog model for Filenes Department Store, something she was extremely proud of. After marrying Santo and raising her children, she spent the majority of her career as a secretary in the Canton School Department, retiring in 1992.
An avid traveler, Mary visited many states across the US, but had a special affinity for time spent abroad in England and Italy. When she wasn't travelling, she enjoyed taking daily walks and visiting local downtown establishments.
Mary was a fun-loving and sassy gal who will be truly missed; not only by her immediate family, but by her extended family at Cornerstone of Canton.
The family will hold a private Viewing. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate (following COVID-19 protocols) a Christian Burial Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Monday, November 16th at 10 AM. Interment will be in Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Cornerstone at Canton, "Program Development in Memory of Mary Sullo."
