|
|
EVANS, Mary Therese (McCarthy) Age 89, of Wakefield. Feb. 27. Beloved mother of Julie J. Ruane & husband Thomas of Wakefield, Tracy A. Nolan of Reading, & the late John Michael Evans. Sister of the late John J. McCarthy, Sr., and William J. McCarthy. Grandmother of Jennifer M. Ruane & her fianc? James McConville, Joseph M. Ruane, Michael T. Ruane & Nora F. Nolan. Sister-in-law of Loretta McCarthy and Michelina McCarthy. Also survived by her nephews John J. McCarthy, Jr., Michael P. McCarthy and niece Maureen McCarthy. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, beginning at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, 4-7 pm. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to the John J. McCarthy, Sr. Legacy Fund, St. Joseph School, 15 Gould St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020