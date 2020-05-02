|
|
TRAGER, Mary (Fox) Daughter of the late Rose and Robert Fox; the beloved wife of her predeceased husband, Jean "Jack" Trager; dear sister to the late Max, Bessie Tabasky, Sam, Harry, and Esta. She leaves her adored children Marc, Kathy, Bruce, and Jill as well as her beautiful and caring granddaughters Rachael, Megan, Sarah, and Shoshana. She has been blessed with many devoted and loving nieces and nephews. Private internment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St. Sharon. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020