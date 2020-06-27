|
TREMBLAY, Mary (Kelley) Of Marblehead, formerly of Lexington, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on June 25, 2020. Born July 22, 1923, Mary was the beloved wife of the late J. Albert Tremblay, who passed in 2016. They shared 69 years of marriage together, first living in Lexington, and later settling on the North Shore. Mary leaves her daughter, Denise T. Greco of Marblehead, her grandson, Justin T. Greco and his wife Megan of Swampscott, her granddaughter, Hayley R. Greco of Marblehead, and many nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to thank her wonderful team of caregivers for their compassion, support, and tireless devotion over the past several years.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, and out of concern for the health of family and friends, Funeral Services for Mary will be private, with interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Although we cannot gather together at this time, condolences may be expressed online at www.douglassfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to the . Lexington 781-862-1800
