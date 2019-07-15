TRIANTAFYLLOS, Mary (Koskoris) Age 93, of West Roxbury, peacefully passed away with family by her side, in the early morning of July 13th, 2019. Born in Boston in 1926 to Peloponnesian (Greek) parents, she moved back to Greece in 1932 with her family, only to flee impending war in 1939. A devout Greek Orthodox Christian and a fiercely independent woman, who defied contemporary norms by earning a Bachelor's degree from the State College of Boston and worked as: a journalist (Hellenic Chronicle), a Phys Ed. teacher (Boston and Stoughton public schools), and a lab technician (Tracerlab and Polaroid). Mrs. Triantafyllos imparted her faith and independent mindset to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will miss her terribly. Beloved wife of the late Terry Triantafyllos, and dear mother of Ellen Gyftopoulos Sdrollas of Boston, Demetra Papas of Billerica, and the late Sophia Triantafyllos Moore. Loving grandmother of Maria Turcios, Alexandra, Nicholas, Stephanie and Victoria Papas, Marielle Moore, Magdalena Gyftopoulos, Costantino Sdrollas, and Terrence Moore. Proud great-grandmother of Peter and Anthony Turcios. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home Wed. starting at 8:30 am and proceed with us to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 514 Parker St., Boston, for her Funeral at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Power of Flowers, 365 East St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit www.folsomfuneral.com Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Mary (Koskoris) TRIANTAFYLLOS Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019