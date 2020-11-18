TSIAOUSOPOULOS, Mary Age 71, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Amesbury, Massachusetts ,surrounded by her family. She was born in Heraklion, Crete, Greece on April 21, 1949 to the late Vaggelis Papadakis and Angelina Alfarano. Mary loved gardening and art and showed her skill decorating her beautiful home. She showed her very special love to all her grandkids, who she truly cherished. Beloved wife of Demetrios Tsiaousopoulos, with whom she shared 49 loving years. Mother of Basil and Evans Tsiaousopoulos. Loving grandmother of Leo, Bodhi, Ivy and Angela Tsiaousopoulos. Dear sister of the late Andronikos Papadakis and Argyro Politi. She is also survived by her sisters Rosa Papamichalis, Poppy Tsagaraki and Aliki Perdikis and by her numerous loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Mary's name to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 to their patient care team. Visiting Hours: Funeral Service Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Annunciation Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, MA, followed by Burial in the Mt. Prospect Cemetery, 202 Elm St., Amesbury, MA. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are by the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home in AMESBURY.