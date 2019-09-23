|
SHEFFIELD, Mary Twomey Of Milton, peacefully passed away September 22nd, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife for 55 years of Attorney Robert J. Devoted mother of Rob Sheffield and his wife Ally of Brooklyn, NY; Ann Sheffield and her partner John Grub of Weymouth; Tracey Mackey and her husband Bryant of Zurich, Switzerland; and Caroline Hanlon and her husband John of Dorchester. Loving grandmother of Charlie, Sarah, Allison, and David Mackey; and Sydney, Jackie, Mallory, and Maggie Hanlon. Dear sister of Edmund Twomey and his wife Tania of Brazil, John Twomey and his wife Meredith of Newton, David Twomey and his wife Veronica of Squantum, and Robert Twomey and his wife Terry of Needham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to a . For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019