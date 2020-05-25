Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY V. (MUSE) DUMONT

MARY V. (MUSE) DUMONT Obituary
DUMONT, Mary V. (Muse) A lifelong Wakefield resident, May 24. Beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Dumont. Sister of the late Martha (Muse) Stikeman. Loving mother of Dennis L. Dumont and his wife Eileen of Weymouth, MA, Arthur Dumont and his wife Ann of Holyoke, MA, Amy (Dumont) Franklin and her husband David of Whitman, MA, and William Dumont and his wife Kristen of Melrose, MA. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren, Lily and Emma Dumont, Evelyn and Nolan Dumont, Matthew Franklin, and Rebecca and Patrick Dumont. Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to -Massachusetts/New Hampshire, www.alz.org/manh or to the MA Chapter of MS Society,

www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters?chapters=6527 For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
