O'BRIEN, Mary V. Of Boston, September 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John T. and Catherine (McKenna) O'Brien. Sister of James M. O'Brien and his wife Phyllis of Burlington and the late John C. O'Brien. Cousin of Ellen Donovan of West Roxbury. Dear friend of Martinez and Conroy Beckford. Aunt of Shawna Ciampa of Billerica and Daniel W. O'Brien of Billerica. Niece of the late Mary, Alice, Margaret, and Francis O'Brien. Mary was a graduate of Mission High School and Boston State Teachers College. She was a retired School Teacher in the Needham School System. A private Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Joseph Chapel of St. Mary's Church, Dedham on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00am. Private interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500