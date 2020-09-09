1/1
MARY V. O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN, Mary V. Of Boston, September 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John T. and Catherine (McKenna) O'Brien. Sister of James M. O'Brien and his wife Phyllis of Burlington and the late John C. O'Brien. Cousin of Ellen Donovan of West Roxbury. Dear friend of Martinez and Conroy Beckford. Aunt of Shawna Ciampa of Billerica and Daniel W. O'Brien of Billerica. Niece of the late Mary, Alice, Margaret, and Francis O'Brien. Mary was a graduate of Mission High School and Boston State Teachers College. She was a retired School Teacher in the Needham School System. A private Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Joseph Chapel of St. Mary's Church, Dedham on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00am. Private interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Chapel of St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved