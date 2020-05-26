|
|
PHELAN, Mary V. (Blood) Age 90 of Plymouth, formerly of Falmouth, MA and Naples, FL, died on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul V. Phelan for 65 years.
Mary was born in Dorchester, MA on February 22, 1930 and was a graduate of Emmanuel College Class of 1953. In addition to being a housewife and the mother of seven children, she worked for over twenty years as an Office Administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Mary is survived by her children, Marychristine Sopel and her fianc? Ernest Jenness of Chelmsford; Joanne Phelan of Hanover; Denise Muise and her husband Gary of Chelmsford; Paul V. Phelan, Jr. and his wife Carin of Norwalk, Connecticut; Charles Phelan and his wife Mary of Waukesha, Wisconsin; Virginia Murphy and her husband Mark of Holliston; and Joyce Phelan of Hanover.
Beloved Nana to James; Kathleen; Sean; Michael; Emily; Madeline; Jay; Alexis; and Devan. Great-grandmother to Amelia and Shiloh.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann Blood and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Paul, her parents Richard and Alexis, brothers Richard and Alexis and sister Josephine Louise.
Due to the restrictions in-place under the current pandemic, no public visitations will be held. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury on Thursday, May 28. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, MacArthur Blvd in Bourne on Friday May 29. Both the Funeral Mass and the Cemetery Services will be held for immediate family only.
We will gather together at a later date to remember Mary and to celebrate the life she lived with those whom she loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020