1/
MARY V. (LARKIN) ROBINSON
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, Mary V. (Larkin) Of Sandwich, formerly of Newton, November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Robinson. Mother of Francis J. Robinson, Jr. (Peggy) of Manchester, NH, Julie M. MacDonald (Aric) of Waltham and Dianne Robinson of Marshfield. Grandmother of Lindsay Evans, Shane and Corinne Robinson, Amanda and Dylan MacDonald and Nicholas and Nathan Carr. Sister of Francis Larkin of Acton, Thomas Larkin of Falmouth, William Larkin of Marblehead and the late Madeleine Loan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, November 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning in Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, Sandwich. Burial will follow in Sandwich Town Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Charlotte Fund for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research, c/o Dr. Susan Chi, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Corpus Christ Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Burial
Sandwich Town Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved