TOWNSEND, Mary Van Zandt Age 85 of Newton, MA, died peacefully on September 11, 2020, at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Wife of the late Prof. John Tolson Townsend and mother of the late Steve, she is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, 3 lovely grandkids, a sister and 2 brothers. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Grace Episcopal Church at 76 Eldredge St, Newton, MA 02458. To share a memory, or send a note of condolence, please visit eatonandmackay.com
. Services at a later date. Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034